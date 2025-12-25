Jacy Jayne Has Her Eyes On WWE Main Roster Talent

Reigning WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne is currently basking in the glory of her second run with the championship, and while she's gearing up to face Kendal Grey for the title at the upcoming New Year's Evil event, she seems confident that she'll retain the belt. Despite this, Jayne is also excited to move up to WWE's main roster.

"I trust that when the timing is right, it'll happen," Jayne said during an interview on "Sport's Illustrated's The Takedown." "People that I want to work? I want to work everybody!" The champion then explained that she's practically wrestled everyone in NXT already, and she's eager to broaden her horizons with more opponents. "I would love to get in the ring with Bayley, Charlotte [Flair], you know I worked Bianca Belair in a tag match, I'd love to work her in a singles match. I think me and Liv Morgan would have a really good match; I think we have very similar styles." Jayne also expressed that she wants to take the main roster by storm when she gets there.

"I'd love to get to the main roster; I feel like that's not really in my hands, that's the higher-ups' decision," she also admitted. "But I do believe when they think I'm ready, the time will come. Again, it's like trusting the process, it never happens when you want it to happen." Jayne pointed out that she wanted to be on the main roster two years ago, but realizes that she wasn't ready yet, suggesting that she's content with the decision-making above her.

