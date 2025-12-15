Kendal Grey Details Road To WWE Evolve Title

In the present day, Kendal Grey (real name Peyton Prussin) reigns as the WWE Evolve Champion, with the NXT Women's Championship also in potential reach following her recent Women's Iron Survivor Challenge win. Long before she stepped into a professional wrestling ring, though, Grey wowed spectators as an amateur wrestler at Life University. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Grey explained how she eventually arrived at the major leagues of WWE.

According to Grey, "WWE Raw" star and fellow former amateur wrestler Julius Creed first put WWE on her radar as a post-college destination. "When I kind of got in contact with WWE, it was through the NIL program. NIL, not just with WWE, but it's more common for them to look at the best top athletes at NCAA level. So NAIA is not really looked at too much," she said. "I have to give credit to Julius Creed because with wrestling community, he wrestled in college, the wrestling community is kind of small. So after I won my second or third national title, he was like, 'Oh, when you're done, WWE next.'

"I thought he was joking," Grey continued. "I did not know this would be an opportunity, so I was like, 'Yeah, totally.' He's like, 'No, I'm being so like for real. If you're interested, I'll get you in contact with them.' It kind of took off through there."

WWE announced Grey's signing through the NIL program in January 2023. Her respective class consisted of 15 collegiate athletes from across the United States. Sometime in late 2023, Grey then inked a full-time deal, paving the way for her WWE television debut the following year.