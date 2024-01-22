Ivy Nile Assesses Longtime WWE Allies The Creed Brothers

It wasn't that long ago that Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers, Brutus and Julius, were all getting their start on "WWE NXT" as members of the Diamond Mine stable. And while most members of the stable are no longer in WWE, Nile and the Creeds have remained attached as they've worked their way up to WWE's main roster, with all three currently competing on "WWE Raw."

In an interview with "WWE Die Woche," Nile was asked about working with the Creeds, and how being paired with them has caused her to step up her game, and vice versa.

"Ever since my debut, I've been with them," Nile said. "They were on NXT first, and they're just...don't tell them I said this, but they're just the most strong, athletic bunch of guys you're ever going to meet in your life. They'll just do things that are insane.

"And then me joining them, I had to step up my game and make sure I delivered just as much as they did. Since day 1, we've pushed each other and now we're on 'Raw' together. So it's really cool. I've thoroughly enjoyed my journey with them, and [I'm] ready to see what's next for us."

While the Creeds have proven to be physically and athletically imposing performers in the ring, they've also shown charisma outside of it, particularly in appearances on "WWE's The Bump." Nile believes it's that combination that will help make them the total package as their careers progress.

"When it comes time to go in the ring, they go," Nile said. "But behind the scenes, I think their way to relax is to be goofballs. But definitely. They've got it all."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Die Woche"