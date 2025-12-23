Kris Statlander Won't Let Feelings About Jamie Hayter Hold Her Back At AEW Worlds End

AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander is set to defend her title against Jaime Hayter during this weekend's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, allowing Hayter the chance to recapture the belt after originally losing it back at Double Or Nothing 2023. In an interview on "Wrestfriends," Statlander was asked how she feels about facing Hayter at Worlds End, especially after they recently teamed up on an episode of "AEW Collision."

"She's one of my favorite people to watch. I've wrestled her often, but only ever once in a singles match and that was earlier this year in the Owen Hart Tournament. And she did beat me," Statlander expressed. She pointed out that Hayter is a former champion and admitted she has many concerns. However, Statlander doesn't intend to let those feelings stop her from retaining on Saturday.

"I need to stop worrying about what other people have done prior to this," she added. "Mercedes had beaten me twice and I had no confidence in myself when it came to wrestling her for the third time, however I was able to come out successful finally."

Statlander also indicated she needs to stop focusing on her sob story, and that she's far past that stage of her career. "I need to stop feeling sorry for myself because that's probably what's been holding me back." She then claimed that because of this realization, she's going into her match against Hayter with a different mindset where she's not focusing on her opponents accolades or her history and instead all she's accomplished so far.

