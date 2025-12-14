AEW Men's And Women's World Titles To Be Defended At Worlds End 2025

AEW Worlds End 2025 is just two weeks away, but a lot of the main card has still yet to take shape. However, that changed on the Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Collision" as the men's and women's AEW World Championships will be on the line.

Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland have both made it clear in recent weeks that their alliance is only temporary as they both have the same goal, Samoa Joe's AEW Men's World Championship. Before Joe defended his title against Eddie Kingston, Page stated that he would be coming for whoever the champion was at Worlds End, and after Strickland defeated Josh Alexander on "Collision," he declared himself as the top contender for Joe's title.

All of this culminated in a three-way match between Joe, Page, and Strickland being made official for Worlds End with the AEW Men's World Championship on the line. The three men have already crossed paths in a three-way match on pay-per-view as they met at AEW Revolution 2024. Joe forced Page to submit on that night, but with Page and Strickland seemingly on the same page, things could end up a lot differently in Chicago.

Both women teamed up on "Collision" in Cardiff, Wales to defeat The Sisters of Sin, but after the match, Hayter pointed at Statlander's title belt and made it clear that she wants a title show. When they got backstage, Lexy Nair attempted to interview Hayter and Statlander about their win and what happened afterwards, but things quickly broke down as Statlander challenged Hayter to a match, with Hayter stating that Worlds End would be the perfect place for her to get her AEW Women's World Championship back.

Hayter was involved in the four-way match at AEW All Out 2025 where Statlander won the title, but considering she already has a pinfall victory over Statlander in 2025, Hayter will be hoping a one-on-one contest at Worlds End can end with the same result.