NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi Looks Back On Career After Final Korakuen Hall Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi's time as a pro wrestler is coming to the end, with only 12 days to go before the New Japan Pro Wrestling icon wrestles his retirement match against Kazuchika Okada at a sold out Wrestle Kingdom 20. But on Tuesday, Tanahashi said an early goodbye to Korakuen Hall, the famed wrestling venue that housed many of his matches over the years. It was a happy goodbye, as Tanahashi, in front of a sold out crowd, emerged victorious by defeating the upstart Kosei Fujita.

After the match was over, Tanahashi took the microphone to cut one final Korakuen promo to close out the evening. The speech, translated by F4WOnline, saw Tanahashi thank the fans for coming out to the show, reminisce on some of his past times in the famed arena, and take a look ahead to both New Japan's future and the end of his career.

"Thanks to all of you for packing Korakuen today," Tanahashi said. "When I think of Korakuen, I can't help but think back to the 2000s. We were doing all that we could to try and fill this place. I clearly remember the first time it was packed and I'm truly grateful we could finish out 2025 in this way. It went by so fast. 2025, 26 years after my debut. How did it go by so fast? I think it's because I gave everything to it.

"Today at Korakuen Hall and January 4 in the Tokyo Dome, this proves I was meant to be a pro wrestler. I'm giving it my all until the end. In 2026, New Japan will present the best lineup. The wrestlers and staff will give it our all. Please stick with us. Thank you for all your support in 2025."