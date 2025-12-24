Je'Von Evans And Ricky Saints Set To Settle Issues On WWE NXT

Je'Von Evans and Ricky Saints will face one another in singles action during next week's "WWE NXT" Year-End Award Show.

Evans and Saints' issue is a relatively new wound, with Saints costing Evans the NXT Championship held by Oba Femi on the Tuesday following Deadline; Evans had won the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, thus allowing him a shot at the title, which he exercised to face Femi. Saints had just lost the title to Femi at Deadline, and was in the midst of his making his claim for a rematch when Evans, as he would put it, jumped the line and got the title match instead.

That led to Saints pulling the referee from the ring as Femi looked beaten for the title, the distraction allowing the champion to get back on top and retain his title, fracturing the alliance they had forged over the past few months.

General Manager Ava sought to get ahead of things during Tuesday's "NXT," bringing the two rivals together in the ring to set the stage for a singles bout next week. Both men agreed to the contest, with Evans keen to get stuck into things right away and having to be restrained by security. The match will be the first time the pair meet, not just in singles action, but also as opponents rather than teammates.