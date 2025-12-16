Je'Von Evans Comments On WWE SNME Match, Vows To 'Beat The Brakes Off' New NXT Rival

It was only one week ago when WWE phenom Je'Von Evans decided to cash in the NXT Championship title shot against Oba Femi that he earned by winning the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge instead of waiting for New Year's Evil. It was a decision that backfired, as Evans lost the match following interference from former NXT Champion Ricky Saints.

Evans went on to have a pretty eventful rest of the week, but the loss, and Saints' sudden betrayal, still seems to sting. Taking to X in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Evans posted a one minute and fifteen minute video, where he talked about wrestling on "SmackDown" and Saturday Night's Main Event, before addressing Saints' actions.

"Yo, it's your boy the 'Young OG' Je'Von Evans, and I just want to come on here and tell y'all this past week has been crazy for your boy" Evans said. "I mean, I got an opportunity to step in the ring with two time Grand Slam Champion The Miz and got a little dub over him. I wrestled on John Cena's last show, for the 'Raw' Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, with my boy Leon Slater.

"This week has been insane. But also, this past week, this past Tuesday, I actually...I got screwed over by Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. So I also wanted to come on here and tell you that Ricky, I hope you're listening...I've got a morning flight that takes off in about four or five hours. And when I land, I'm driving straight to the PC, and I'm going to be sitting outside, waiting on you to pull up to the PC. And the moment you do pull up to the PC, I'm going to beat the brakes off you, and nobody's going to stop me."