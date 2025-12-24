Chelsea Green Retains Women's US Title On Holiday Edition Of WWE NXT

Chelsea Green is still Women's United States Champion after successfully defending her gold against Sol Ruca on "WWE NXT," thanks in part to some chaotic happenings around the ring. Moose got involved to chase off North American Champion, and Green's AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion partner, Ethan Page, allowing for further distraction in the ring, leading to Green's retention over the "NXT" standout, despite Zaria being ringside as well.

Ruca dominated the first portion of the match, with Green screaming out for help at various points when her opponent had her locked in a submission. Green hit a Rough Rider at one point, attempting to battle back but Ruca kicked out. She went for the Unprettier, but Ruca countered the move, and Green countered the Sol Snatcher. Ruca hit a cartwheel DDT, but Page put Green's foot on the rope.

Zaria got in Page's face at ringside, and that's when Moose ran down to attack the champion. With the referee, and Zaria, distracted, Alba Fyre knocked Ruca off the ropes when she attempted another Sol Snatcher, and Green was able to hit the Unprettier for the victory. After the match, Zaria took out both Green and Fyre, and Ruca hit a double Sol Snatcher. The babyfaces stood tall to end the holiday episode of "NXT," seemingly once again on the same page.