Bandido Becomes First Non-MJF Winner Of AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring

Bandido defeated Ricochet during "AEW Dynamite on 34th Street" to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring, becoming the first man other than MJF to hold the accolade after seven years.

The match was established as Bandido, the ROH World Champion, and Ricochet, the AEW National Champion, survived the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal during "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash," ensuring that for the first time since 2019, MJF would not be contesting for the ring that helped him to win the AEW World Championship in 2022. This year, the ring also came with a title shot for "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" on January 15. The World Championship is being contested for at Worlds End, Samoa Joe defending against Swerve Strickland, "Hangman" Adam Page, and MJF in a four-way.

Ricochet looked to have the match won as the referee was distracted by the interfering Gates of Agony, allowing him to score a low-blow to Bandido and go for the Spirit Gun; Bandido reversed the finisher into a back-slide cover, keeping Ricochet down for the count of three and winning the match. Despite the bell ringing, Ricochet continued to beat Bandido down as he relinquished the pin, but before he could be joined by Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, Brody King ran down to make the save. King then presented his tag team partner with the ring to close the segment.