AEW Continental Classic 2025 Update - Dynamite On 34th Street

We are reaching the business end of the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament as the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view takes place this Saturday in Chicago, Illinois. The Dynamite on 34th Street special that took place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Christmas Eve saw three league matches take place, and the first man to advance to the final four was officially confirmed.

That man was none other than "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita, who picked up the victory over "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy. Both men walked into the match looking to take the top spot in the Blue League heading into the final set of matches that will take place on the Christmas Day edition of "AEW Collision." Cassidy almost got the count out win as he laid out Takeshita in the crowd, but once "The Alpha" returned to the ring at the count of nine, Cassidy bombarded Takeshita with roll ups and some Orange Punches for good measure. However, Takeshita countered a roll up into a Raging Fire for the win. With the victory, Takeshita sits on ten points and moves on to Worlds End. He will be looking for a win over Mascara Dorada tomorrow night in order to finish top of the Blue League, while Cassidy can still qualify for the final four if he beats Jon Moxley on Christmas Day.

Elsewhere in the Blue League, Mascara Dorada had to get past a frustrated Roderick Strong, who was mathematically eliminated from the Continental Classic on the Holiday Bash episode of "Dynamite." Strong attempted to play the spoiler for Dorada by using every Backbreaker variation he could think of, but it wasn't enough to put away the CMLL star who got the win after countering a Suplex into a Thrust Kick, before going up top and hitting a Shooting Star Press for the victory. Dorada will face the aforementioned Konosuke Takeshita tomorrow night in an attempt to join "The Alpha" in the final four, while Strong will attempt to play the spoiler for Claudio Castagnoli's campaign.

In the Gold League, "Jungle" Jack Perry walked into the Hammerstein Ballroom looking to give himself the best chance of reaching Worlds End, but he had the tough task of getting past PAC, who would be within touching distance of the final four with a victory. After a back-and-forth bout, it was Perry who picked up his second win of the tournament after overcoming an ankle injury to counter a Brutalizer by biting PAC's fingers and rolling him up for the pinfall victory.

Perry's win means everyone in the Gold League sits on six points heading into the final set of matches. Perry will face Kyle Fletcher, PAC will take on Kevin Knight, and Kazuchika Okada will go one-on-one with "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and if no matches end in a draw, the final four will become the final five this Saturday.