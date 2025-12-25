AEW Dynamite On 34th Street - 12/24/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

The Dynamite on 34th Street edition of "AEW Dynamite" kicked off with one of the three Continental Classic matches that some of the wrestlers had in hand before all 12 men battle it out for a place in the semi-finals at AEW Worlds End on December 27. "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita has quietly had one of the most impressive tournament campaigns, not just this year, but in the history of the competition, but he was facing off with "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy who could still qualify if he won the two matches he will have in the Hammerstein Ballroom.

This was a great way to kick off the show, and it's matches like this that make me wish that we could have the Continental Classic all year round. It was actually a match that I think if it happened in a company like DDT, it would actually be a lot more entertaining, as Cassidy would be able to lean into his comedic chops, but with what was on the line here, both men had to show up and show out.

Cassidy and Takeshita had really good chemistry throughout this one, playing into one of the most underrated types of pairings in wrestling, where you pair a wrestler whose big moves can be easily and logically countered into their opponents' big moves. Takeshita going for an Avalanche Raging Fire sounds like absolute death, but Cassidy counters it into a Stundog Millionaire. Moments like that look and sound contrived on paper, especially when Cassidy hits that move all of the time to the point where you look at wrestlers who try and Suplex Cassidy and think, "What are you actually doing?" However, Takeshita's finishing move needs a Suplex set up which makes it look natural and gets a big pop from the crowd.

I do think that Cassidy needs some sort of refresh in 2026, as he has been playing the same character in AEW since he debuted, and the "Freshly Squeezed" character for even longer than his AEW run. However, when he's allowed to just go out and be himself, he is still one of the best wrestlers in the company and can make you lean in on every near fall. As for Takeshita, he moves one step closer to winning the entire tournament, and judging by the way he's been performing, don't be surprised if he leaves NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4 with three belts around his waist. He is that good at the moment and is amazingly getting better with every match. Now, just give me this match at a DDT show in Korakuen Hall just to see its full potential.

Written by Sam Palmer