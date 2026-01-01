Nathan Frazer Looks Back On Facing The Hardys In WWE NXT

Through the multi-year partnership between TNA and WWE, wrestling fans were treated to a cross-promotional match between The Hardy Boyz and FrAxiom. According to Nathan Frazer, this match, contested at "WWE NXT" Roadblock, was also a personal treat for him.

"They were such a dream come true," Frazer told "No-Contest Wrestling Podcast." "Whenever I watch that match back, I'm so proud because we really held our own against, in my opinion, the greatest tag team of all time. I was really proud of the work that all of us put in that day. Just for it to be in The Theater at Madison Square Garden as well on one of the biggest NXT specials of all time and to leave a mark, leave a legacy on that show and NXT as a whole, it was very surreal. Honestly, even just talking about it, I'm like, 'Wow, we really did that.' But we told [Matt and Jeff Hardy], 'Hey, we'll see you down the road, I'm sure, and we'll get a rematch.'"

For this in-ring clash, Matt and Jeff Hardy successfully defended their TNA World Tag Team Championships against Frazer and his partner, Axiom. At the time, FrAxiom also reigned as the NXT Tag Team Champions. Regardless of their statuses as champions, though, Frazer says he had long called for them to meet in a tag bout of some form.

Equipped with his match idea, Frazer even approached "NXT" head booker Shawn Michaels about it. "We asked Shawn and he was like 'I love that idea. If it's possible to make it work, then at the right time, we will absolutely do it,'" Frazer recalled. Months later, The Hardy Boyz-FrAxiom encounter later came to fruition on "NXT," with Frazer heading into it with the utmost confidence.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.