Nic Nemeth Reacts To Facing Dream Opponents Matt & Jeff Hardy In TNA

Despite all being veterans of the pro wrestling business, the paths of the Nemeths and The Hardy Boyz never crossed in tag action until 2025, when the latter brothers defended the TNA World Tag Team Championships at TNA Rebellion. During an interview with TMZ's "Inside The Ring," Nic Nemeth opened up about the dream scenario of facing Matt and Jeff Hardy alongside his own brother, Ryan.

"Us versus the Hardys, I never thought that was ever, ever going to happen," Nic said. "I know the Hardys have been wrestling forever and killing it, but Ryan and myself were rarely anywhere near each other at a company or a card or anything. And getting that chance to be in a story with them, to beat the hell out of them, to have Ryan pin Jeff Hardy and have us become the tag team champions, everything that happens, it was so [cool], even if we didn't win those titles, having that moment to be in there with them."

Admittedly, in the event that the pairing of himself and Ryan wasn't effective, Nic would have suggested that TNA pivot their creative direction, which would have potentially taken away the opportunity for them to wrestle The Hardys. Fortunately, Nic and Ryan's collaborative work proved to be successful, so much so that Nic smiled and said "Hell yeah, we're off and running with this. Let's go."

At Rebellion, Nic and Ryan defeated The Hardys to claim their first reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions. Three months later, the Nemeths lost the titles back to them at TNA Slammiversary.

