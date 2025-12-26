Seth Rollins Recalls Nearly Getting Fired By Triple H In WWE Developmental

WWE's Seth Rollins has recalled coming close to being fired during his time in WWE developmental after clashing with certain people behind the scenes.

Rollins recently spoke to actor Jay Mohr, where he remembered how he was tough to work with during his early years in WWE, and had friction with a few people backstage. Triple H, who was then head of WWE's developmental program, warned him that he would be fired if he clashed with WWE personnel.

"I was on the chopping block. They [Triple H] told me, 'Yeah, one more. One more and you're gone. One more. I don't care how good you are. You're not going to get a chance to show the world. We will fire you.' I had that conversation with Triple H," he recalled. "I was sitting in Full Sail University. I remember sitting in the back, and he [Triple H] was like, 'Hey, I don't care how good you are. You're being difficult with this guy. This guy thinks you're difficult.' I butted heads quite a bit when I got down to Florida. And, you know, Triple H didn't appreciate it, and my attitude wasn't appreciated, and it was like, if one more negative report comes back, we will fire you."

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had issues in developmental with WWE coach and former wrestler Terry Taylor, which WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat had alluded to in the past as well. Rollins revealed in the interview that he was eager for more opportunities because he believed he was the best independent prospect at the time, which led him to constantly demand chances, something he also attributes to his youth.

Rollins also stated how Triple H wasn't a fan of his style of wrestling, despite him being the ROH World Champion when he signed with WWE. Thankfully for Rollins and WWE, things changed and fell into place for him, eventually becoming one of the promotion's most trusted stars.