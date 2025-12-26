Tony Khan Excited For AEW's Future On TNT & TBS

The future of All Elite Wrestling programming has been the subject of mass speculation recently as its broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, is currently up for sale, with Netflix and Paramount caught in a heated bidding war over it. Nevertheless, AEW CEO Tony Khan has indicated that he isn't too worried about the sale's implications on his wrestling company, at least not in its immediate future.

"I've certainly spoken to the media a few times and to the talent, which I think to say we're in a fantastic position. I know that we'll be here at TBS and TNT for over two more years. For all of 2026 and 2027, we know we'll be on TBS and TNT for television as well as streaming on HBO Max," Khan said on the AEW Worlds End media call. "The future of media and the landscape certainly is in a very interesting time. AEW has always been there to navigate these changes with our fans. So we've certainly been through some different regimes, and right now, we're having I think our best period, our best relationship."

Through its multi-year, half-billion dollar agreement with WBD, AEW is able to air its weekly television shows, "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," on TBS and TNT, respectively; fans have the option to live stream both shows on HBO Max as well. Though AEW pay-per-views broadcast on multiple platforms, HBO Max has also been deemed as AEW's primary PPV partner, with subscribers able to purchase and stream them at a discounted rate. Worlds End, the next pay-per-view, will take AEW to Chicago, Illinois on December 27.

"I'm very grateful to the leadership of Warner Brothers Discovery," Khan added. "I know that as we look to the media landscape, it's a very positive time for AEW. I know that our future is very secure for years to come. We'll be constantly evaluating and looking for the next chance to expand and grow AEW."