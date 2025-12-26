AEW Worlds End 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
AEW Worlds End kicks off this Saturday from Tony Khan's home away from home in Chicago, and the last major PPV of the year looks to close out 2025 with a bang! Both world titles are on the line — one in a four-way, one in singles action — along with both sets of tag titles, as FTR and the Babes of Wrath look to continue their respective reigns. There's one non-title match (Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd) but the main draw of Worlds End is the semifinals and finals of the Continental Classic tournament, which will determine the new (or the continued) Continental Champion.
But who will come out on top in each of these bouts? That's the question the Wrestling Inc. staff determined to answer as we prepared to make our standard predictions for the PPV. Will Kris Statlander's title reign last through the new year? Will MJF's guaranteed world title contract prove to have been all for nothing? Will Kazuchika Okada finally be unseated in AEW tournament competition? Let's get to the picks!
AEW Women's World Championship: Kris Statlander (95%)
Since capturing the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out, Kris Statlander has successfully defended the title against Mina Shirakawa, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, the latter two of whom are the biggest stars in the AEW women's division. For that reason alone, 95% of Wrestling Inc. staff are confident that Statlander will conquer anyone and everyone, including Jamie Hayter, daring to step into her path right now.
After beating Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone — #1 and #2 ranked competitors on the PWI Women's 250 list — Statlander has now solidified herself as the top woman in AEW in terms of numbers (after all, one can't do better than conquering one and two). Dynamics-wise, though, her position on top is relatively new, meaning fans may still not perceive her as being there quite yet.
To mold this desired perception, we anticipate Statlander to run through a slew of AEW women until someone else is believably set up to eclipse her. A victory over Hayter, a former AEW Women's Champion herself, at Worlds End definitely helps support that narrative, while also upholding the momentum that Statlander has built up so far. in her reign. Conversely, a loss to Hayter would feel counterproductive, and frankly, like a strange decision that would have us questioning the purpose of her beating the two largest names in the company's women's division to begin with.
With all due respect to Hayter, she hasn't been presented as the same, powerful, championship-level competitor that she previously was back in 2022 and 2023, so a win over Statlander would be shocking. But then again, AEW has shocked us multiple times this year (we're looking at you, Samoa Joe), hence the 5% putting their faith in Hayter on this occasion.
Written by Ella Jay
Four-way match for the AEW World Championship: MJF (58%)
Two years ago, at the first edition of AEW Worlds End, Samoa Joe defeated MJF to bring his first AEW World Championship reign to an end. This weekend, 58% of our staff believes that the inverse will happen, and MJF will capture the title in the four-way.
Unlike the other three, MJF added himself to the Worlds End match relatively last-minute, using the contract that he won at AEW All In earlier this year. From a booking perspective, it wouldn't make much sense to insert MJF into the match unless he was going to win. Coming off a three-month absence, and as one of the promotion's top stars, he should theoretically pick up the win in his first major match back.
At the same time, as much as I love Samoa Joe, I believe his second world title reign in AEW will be another brief one. There's no doubt he could carry the company's top storylines for a few more months at least — hence the 42% of our staff who believe in Joe to retain — but I think he was chosen as Adam Page's successor because he'd be a believable transitional champion.
To me, one of the biggest storylines AEW has at its disposal is "Hangman" vs. MJF. Following up on their 2019 rivalry, the two wrestlers locked up again several times earlier this year, but there is plenty left in the tank for that storyline. Having Joe beat Page only to drop the title to MJF a month later allows the title to change hands while the company builds up to another, even bigger Page vs. MJF match at one of the major events of 2026.
Written by Nick Miller
Chicago Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (79%)
At the time of writing, the only stipulation match booked for the AEW Worlds End 2025 card is a Chicago Street Fight that will see FTR defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn of The Bang Bang Gang. The two teams are level at one win each after wrestling each other twice over the past few months, with Robinson and Gunn picking up a surprise win on the November 8 episode of "AEW Collision" in a non-title match, but the champions got their win back when it mattered as they successfully defended their titles during the Holiday Bash edition of "Collision" in Manchester, England.
With so much focus on the Continental Classic and the AEW Men's World Championship picture heading into this show, the feud between FTR and The Bang Bang Gang has quietly flown under the radar. Both of the matches the two teams have had have been very well worked, and thanks to the history between FTR and the group formerly known as Bullet Club Gold on AEW's Saturday night show, Robinson and Gunn have actually been positioned as a team that are a legitimate threat to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's gold.
However, upping the stakes in a match that has no disqualifications can only play into FTR's strengths. He might not have much luck with the ladies, but Big Stoke has always been factor that some teams don't factor into their gameplans, and when Dax and Cash can use him freely, it can only boost their chances of winning. Granted, Robinson and Gunn have Ace Austin in their back pocket, and there is an outside chance that we see the returns of either Colten Gunn or Jay White to help out their fellow "Gold Members," but FTR are too experienced and too savvy to let this one slip through their fingers.
There is still more meat on the bone when it comes to FTR's reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions, and the majority of us here at Wrestling Inc. believe that Dax and Cash will kick off 2026 as the team to beat in AEW.
Written by Sam Palmer
Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd: Darby Allin (100%)
Darby Allin recently returned to AEW after suffering an injury that briefly had him hospitalized and forced him out of the Continental Classic, and he's back to face one tough competitor in NJPW's Gabe Kidd. Kidd may be the mercenary of the Death Riders, the stable that Allin can't seem to get fully away from, but we believe in Allin, and 100% of us think he's walking out of Worlds End with a much-needed victory.
Kidd attacked Allin on the Christmas episode of "AEW Collision," but Allin recovered to brawl with the NJPW star, setting up the pay-per-view match a bit last minute ahead of the Saturday show. There has been some build to this match, however, as the pair have met at various points during Allin's feud with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. Back in September, AEW wrote Kidd off TV ahead of NJPW's Destruction by having Allin put him in a body bag and drag him behind a truck. The pair also met in the lights out steel cage match this year at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where Allin sacrificed himself for the better of his team, to jump from the top of the cage, sending Kidd through four tables below. At Blood & Guts, Kidd appeared to drag Allin from the match in the midst of all the chaos.
These two have history, spread out over the latter months of 2025, and we predict it's Allin to put an end to their ongoing story with a win at Worlds End. It's a victory that Allin needs more than Kidd in AEW, after missing the C2, to set him up for better things in the coming year.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Babes Of Wrath (95%)
Much like The Acclaimed in 2022, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron are simply undeniable. The inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions are clear fan favorites, and the Wrestling Inc. Staff seems to be just as taken with their tandem antics as the AEW crowd.
As of this writing, 95% of the staff think that The Babes of Wrath have only just begun their tag team title reign. Mercedes Mone and Athena have titles, they have skill, but they don't have the friendship that Nightingale and Cameron have, and in the world of tag team wrestling, friendship might as well be magic. Mercedes has been spiraling as she loses title belts left and right, and it's hard to trust someone like Athena, who has her eyes on some of Mone's remaining titles. Sure, an upset win is always possible, and like I said, if anyone can do it, it's a team of women's world champions, but The Babes of Wrath simply have a momentum that cannot be stopped.
To paraphrase the "Social Network" version of Mark Zuckerberg, "If Mercedes and Athena were going to be AEW Women's Tag Champions, they'd be AEW Women's Tag Champions already." The Babes look poised to unleash their wrath on Mercedes and Athena, and hold on to those title belts.
Written by Ross Berman
2025 Continental Classic Semifinal: Kyle Fletcher (84%)
Fresh off of losing his TNT Championship to Mark Briscoe at Full Gear, Kyle Fletcher entered the Continental Classic to realize his redemption in form of another championship – the one held by fellow Don Callis Family member, Kazuchika Okada. On the other hand, Jon Moxley was entering the tournament looking to halt the slide of significant losses over the past few months, starting with his World Championship loss to "Hangman" Adam Page at All In Texas.
Fletcher topped his group, the Gold League also including Okada, having beaten the Continental Champion and equaled his nine-point total. Moxley had a tougher time escaping the league format, finishing a runner-up with nine points compared to Konosuke Takeshita's 13. But that ensured it would be Fletcher versus Moxley for the first time ever in the semi-finals.
The one and only time Moxley and Fletcher have shared the ring was a tag team match pitting Moxley and Bryan Danielson against Fletcher and Jeff Cobb – now WWE's JC Mateo – on "AEW Dynamite" in May last year. Moxley's side picked up the win on that night, but the poll put to the Wrestling Inc. team ahead of Worlds End indicated a belief that Fletcher will avenge that loss this time around.
84% backed Fletcher to advance from the stage he was knocked out from during last year's tournament, losing to Will Ospreay at Worlds End. 16% believe Moxley has it in him to reach the final for the second time, having finished runner-up to inaugural winner Eddie Kingston in 2023.
Written by Max Everett
2025 Continental Classic Semifinal: Konosuke Takeshita (58%)
After months of tension that has crossed the line into moments of physicality, outside of matches, over the last few months, Konosuke Takeshita and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada are finally set to clash in the 2025 Continental Classic Blue League semifinals match at Worlds End. It was a match many of us expected to happen when the entrants in both leagues of the C2 were first revealed, and now that's it's happening, 58% of us believe it's Takeshita getting the win.
Many AEW fans have been waiting to see Takeshita break out in the company, and break away from the Don Callis Family, for quite some time now and we think this is absolutely the time to do it with a Takeshita win over Okada. It's a big moment for him, whether he wins the entire tournament or not.
We think Okada can take the loss here, as he's potentially heading into a big victory when he returns to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 20 when he faces Hiroshi Tanahashi in the latter's retirement match on January 4. Okada's also taken a pair of losses already in the C2, including to Kyle Fletcher, who he lost to last year, as well as well a shocking loss to newcomer Kevin Knight. A third tournament loss to someone of Takeshita's caliber won't hurt his character.
A grand total of 58% of us here at WINC believe "The Alpha" is getting the victory over Okada at Worlds End. Whether or not both men remain members of The Don Callis Family after the match is a different story, however, and no matter who wins, the story coming out of the match and pay-per-view should be a good one.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW Continental Classic 2025 Final: Kyle Fletcher (47%)
While the wide breadth of the tournament semi-finals meant that no one would be considered a 100% lock, Kyle Fletcher still swayed almost half the Wrestling Inc. Staff, as it is hard to walk away from 2025 without thinking it was the year Fletcher proved himself as the heir apparent to Will Ospreay. The former TNT Champion held his own against Hangman Page in a PPV main event, and he's been a central part of AEW's weekly programming.
The Don Callis Family was always going to have good odds in this tournament, with Jon Moxley as the lone, non-DCF semifinalist. But Okada's best days are behind him, and Takeshita has already made his name a few times over. It's time for Fletcher to, like Konosuke Takeshita in this year's G1, get that big tournament win that solidifies him as a main event talent for the rest of his days.
It should be noted that Takeshita himself is just behind Fletcher with 42% of the vote, while Okada secured 11%, with no one voting for Jon Moxley; a troubling omen for Moxley's prospects.
Written by Ross Berman