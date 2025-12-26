AEW Worlds End 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Since capturing the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out, Kris Statlander has successfully defended the title against Mina Shirakawa, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, the latter two of whom are the biggest stars in the AEW women's division. For that reason alone, 95% of Wrestling Inc. staff are confident that Statlander will conquer anyone and everyone, including Jamie Hayter, daring to step into her path right now.

After beating Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone — #1 and #2 ranked competitors on the PWI Women's 250 list — Statlander has now solidified herself as the top woman in AEW in terms of numbers (after all, one can't do better than conquering one and two). Dynamics-wise, though, her position on top is relatively new, meaning fans may still not perceive her as being there quite yet.

To mold this desired perception, we anticipate Statlander to run through a slew of AEW women until someone else is believably set up to eclipse her. A victory over Hayter, a former AEW Women's Champion herself, at Worlds End definitely helps support that narrative, while also upholding the momentum that Statlander has built up so far. in her reign. Conversely, a loss to Hayter would feel counterproductive, and frankly, like a strange decision that would have us questioning the purpose of her beating the two largest names in the company's women's division to begin with.

With all due respect to Hayter, she hasn't been presented as the same, powerful, championship-level competitor that she previously was back in 2022 and 2023, so a win over Statlander would be shocking. But then again, AEW has shocked us multiple times this year (we're looking at you, Samoa Joe), hence the 5% putting their faith in Hayter on this occasion.

Written by Ella Jay