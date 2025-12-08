Update On Injury That Forced Darby Allin Out Of AEW Continental Classic

For the second straight year, AEW's Continental Classic tournament has been forced to make some changes in the early going. This past Saturday on "AEW Collision," it was revealed that Gold League participant Darby Allin wasn't cleared to compete after his opening round match with Kevin Knight led to him going to the hospital. He would instead be replaced by Allin's rival, and former AEW TNT and Tag Team Champion Jack Perry, making this Perry's first ever Continental Classic.

Just a day before the announcement, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Allin had suffered a head injury against Knight, suggesting a concussion. While reviewing the promo Allin cut on "Collision" during Monday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer added a few more tidbits about Allin's situation, though he again implied that Allin's injury was related to the head.

"Darby did an interview, so I think he was there [at 'Collision']," Meltzer said. "He can travel. He said that his leg stopped working. I know it's a head injury, obviously, but...and with head injuries, you just never know. But he was there, which I consider a good sign. He was kind of going 'Well, the doctors won't let me wrestle. That's fine.' But he did say that he was really scared, and had to go to the hospital. So, you know, that's never a good thing."

No timetable has been given for when Allin can return to the ring, adding to the uncertainty of the situation. Given Allin's penchant for risk taking and huge bumps, it will amazingly be only the second time Allin has been out of action for injury concerns in the six years he's wrestled for AEW, though he was out for seven months earlier this year as he prepared to, and later climbed, Mt. Everest.

