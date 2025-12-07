Darby Allin Pulled From 2025 AEW Continental Classic, Replaced By Ex-TNT & Tag Champ

On the Thanksgiving Eve edition of "AEW Dynamite," Darby Allin suffered a loss to Kevin Knight in the 2025 Continental Classic's Gold League. Along the way, he'd also sustained multiple injuries, which AEW commentator Tony Schiavone says have now rendered him unable to continue competing in the round-robin tournament.

Schiavone's announcement came on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," in which he also revealed that former AEW TNT and Tag Team Champion Jack Perry had officially replaced Allin in the Continental Classic. Despite the development, Allin still wished Perry the best of luck in his place.

"I was wrestling Kevin Knight for the first time in my career, I was scared," Allin said in a backstage promo. "I felt my legs give out. I was rushed to the hospital, and I guess the doctor was taking me out of this Classic, which is fine. If you want to save Darby from Darby, that's fine. I don't give a s***. I hear Jack Perry's taking my spot? I've never seen eye to eye with Jack Perry, but if you're taking my spot, man, go on, win the whole thing. I hope you do. As for Darby. I don't know."

As of now, there is no word on the timeline for Allin's in-ring return following his series of injuries. In the meantime, Perry inherits zero points in the Gold League, with matches against "Speedball" Mike Bailey, "The ProtoStar" Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and PAC still to come for him. Fletcher currently leads the standings for the C2's Gold League with six points.