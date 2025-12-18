FTR Retain AEW World Tag Titles During Holiday Bash

FTR are still AEW World Tag Team Champions after defeating the Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn in the main event of the "AEW Collision" portion of the company's Holiday Bash special on Wednesday. Robinson and Gunn got their shot at the gold for being the last team to defeat Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler before their championship victory over Brodido at Full Gear.

Gunn and Wheeler start off the match and the Bang Bang Gang showed why they were the last team to topple the champions, with Robinson taking out both men with a flying cross body, though FTR took control of the match back during a commercial break. Gunn tried to turn things back around as he locked in a sleeper on Harwood, but Wheeler was able to make the tag. Robinson rallied for his team, taking down both of the champions and very nearly had Harwood with a roll-up.

Stokely Hathaway attempted to interfere in the match with a handful of powder, but Robinson knocked his head against Wheeler's to take them both down. Wheeler sent Gunn over the barricade into the timekeeper's area, but Gunn rallied quickly to take Wheeler out before FTR could hit the Shatter Machine. Robinson pinned Harwood and it looked as though the Bang Bang Gang had the titles won, but the champion got his foot on the bottom rope at the last second.

The distraction allowed for FTR to get Robinson in a figure four, and Wheeler delivered a stomp to his knee for good measure while Hardwood had the hold. Harwood locked in the figure four once again, and Robinson had to tap out.