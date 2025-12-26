Bully Ray Wants To See WWE Match Between Cody Rhodes & Former All In Opponent

There are stories, and then there are intriguing stories. The saga involving Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Championship, and the lack of sportsmanship between McIntyre and WWE Management, specifically, "WWE SmackDown" general manager Nick Aldis, will most likely carry over into the new year. Although "The Scottish Psychopath" acts out of hatred, while Aldis uses consciousness and logic to reason through his decisions about McIntyre's career, the two seem to have created an oil-and-water effect. That said, Bully Ray isn't fully interested in seeing Aldis return to the ring if the powers that be will allow him to duke it out with McIntyre. Rather, he'd like to see if an angle could excel between "The American Nightmare" and the once "National Treasure" as it did before at the first-ever All In event, before the concrete of AEW was officially poured.

"I don't know about you, but seeing Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes in the middle of the ring, speaking to one another, I could give a s**t less about Drew McIntyre," the Hall of Famer said on "Busted Open." "All that did was make me wanna see Cody and Nick Aldis, to be honest with you. But there is a reason...We know the magic we got from Nick and Cody about seven or eight years ago at the OG All In, right? That was good s**t."

At All In 2018, to many's surprise, Rhodes unseated Aldis from his first and 266-day reign as the NWA World Heavyweight Champion. One month later, Aldis reclaimed his throne at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show, making his second reign the most important yet, carrying the "Ten Pounds of Gold" to 1,043 days. Believing they can recreate the magic they had in 2018, Ray isn't sure how WWE could recapture that moment in this storyline, but he remains hopeful it'll happen so long as Rhodes remains champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.