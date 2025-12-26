WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Calls 'Bulls***' On Nick Khan's Recent Comments

WWE President Nick Khan made some eyebrow-raising comments about Rey Mysterio during an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, claiming the Hall of Famer was "a nothing" in WCW before he made his way to WWE. Many fans were naturally upset about the comment, and even Jeff Jarrett had some words to share about Khan's claims.

"Bulls***!" Jarrett exclaimed in disbelief when he was told about Khan's comments during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast. "Buddy... Folks, go out of your way and watch little Rey-Rey. He freaking tore – yeah." He then briefly commented on Mysterio's appearance during the recent AAA pay-per-view, praising the veteran on his recent in-ring performance.

"He just has no peers. And when you look as a – call it – a kid from Mexico City? Generational talent? How ever you kind of stack the accolades, when you stand next to Rey – s**t – I feel big," Jarrett added. "It's hard for people to fathom like: okay, this guy has wrestled Kevin Nash? ... That's how good Rey is. You cannot put enough praise on the performer that Rey is. 30 years! A long time!"

This is notably not the first time Jarrett has publicly praised Mysterio on his podcast, as he once criticized MJF for calling himself a generational talent by using the legendary luchadore as an example of someone who legitimately is a generational talent.

