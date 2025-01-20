AEW Star Jeff Jarrett Reacts To MJF Calling Himself A 'Generational Talent'

AEW star MJF has never lacked in the confidence department, and the promotion's fanbase is well-aware of how often he sings his own praises, specifically the way he regularly describes himself as a "generational talent." Currently, MJF is in a bit of a rivalry with wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett, who took the time to assess the star's claim during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast.

"Silly a** MJF goes around 'generational talent,' he's a buffoon for saying it," Jarret said, noting how Rey Mysterio is actually someone he considers a generational talent. "There's only one Rey Mysterio — game, set, match." The "Last Outlaw" isn't the only veteran to place major praise on the WWE Hall of Famer, as Bret Hart had a lot of good things to say about Mysterio not too long ago, going as far as calling him one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

However, when it comes to Jarrett's feud with MJF, it seems like things are only just getting started between the two after their heated promo exchange on last week's "AEW Dynamite," which escalated to the point where the veteran decided he absolutely had to put hands on the young star. During their exchange, Jarrett called MJF a "one-hit wonder," leading to the crowds chanting the phrase back at the former AEW World Champion. During the same podcast, Jarrett explained the reasoning behind calling his new rival a "one-hit wonder" and compared him to Billy Ray Cyrus, minus the mullet.

