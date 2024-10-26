Bret Hart Names This WWE Hall Of Famer As One Of The Greatest All Time

Bret Hart is often referred to as "The Best There Was, The Best There Is, and The Best There Ever Will Be," but "The Excellence of Execution" has his thoughts on the greats of WWE.

In a new interview with "The Wrestling Classic," Hart was asked who he would like to hypothetically face, and he picked a fellow Hall of Famer.

Advertisement

"If I could pick one guy it would be Rey Mysterio. I always forget Rey Mysterio, but I think Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, he's up there with the best there was, the best there is, and the best there ever will be. He's really good. He's really special. Nobody can do what Rey Mysterio does," said Hart.

Hart and Mysterio were employed by WCW in the late '90s but the two were never booked in a match against each other.

Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023, with the former World Heavyweight Champion honored by WWE's decision to induct him while he was still active, as the honor is usually reserved for retired wrestlers, or wrestlers who are on the verge of retirement, like Ric Flair. Mysterio is considering retirement as he approaches 50 years of age. The former WWE Champion's focus is on making sure his body still feels good at 55 or 56, as the legendary luchador has been able to heal the bumps and bruises of wrestling with various amenities like saunas, cold plunges, and even medical interventions like stem cell treatments.

Advertisement