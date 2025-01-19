Jeff Jarrett Likens AEW's MJF To '90s Country Star

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Jeff Jarrett called MJF a "one hit wonder" during their promo together, claiming that Friedman will never be able to recapture the AEW World Championship. The line struck a nerve with MJF and led the audience to chant "one hit wonder" during the promo. Speaking on his podcast "My World," Jarrett reflected on how the crowd reacted to the dig, while also comparing the former world champ to 1990s country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

"I'll say they did kind of bite unexpectedly, it rolled off my tongue looking at the old one-hit wonder," Jarrett said. "MJF, would you say he looks very similar to Billy Ray Cyrus, just without the mullet? ... MJF may be kind of the Long Island version of Billy Ray Cyrus."

Since the beginning of the new year, Jarrett has outlined his goal of becoming AEW World Champion. However, MJF got under Jarrett's skin at the end of their conversation on Wednesday, but received some encouraging words from one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Dustin Rhodes, who told "The Last Outlaw" that he supports his journey and wants to see him fulfill his dream of winning the title.

