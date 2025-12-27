Bully Ray Assesses WWE LFG Season 2 Winners

The second season of "WWE LFG" concluded in October, with the "Future Greats" mentored by The Undertaker walking away with the win: Shiloh Hill and Skylar Rae. Wrestling veteran Bully Ray has served as another mentor on the series, and in an episode of "Busted Open: After Dark," he explained why Hill and Skylar caught his eye.

"Both have a hell of a future ahead of them. I like what they're doing with Shiloh so far, [but] we're only gotten a bit of a taste of Skylar," he said. Still, Bully criticized the gimmick match that the two took part in on "NXT" against Channing Stacks and Arianna Grace. "I don't think that Shiloh Hill and Skylar Rae should be in a match like that yet. I don't think they're prepared for it yet, but they did a good job."

Bully continued, further criticizing the match quality but noting that it was ultimately entertaining and fans enjoyed the match. "I just don't know if talent, who are just coming out of the system, whether that be any of the WWE developmental areas – Evolve, LFG, anyplace – should be doing these gimmick matches yet," he noted, explaining that he thinks wrestlers should be given time to get good at normal matches before being tossed into the system. "But like I said, a good job by the four of them, they kept it tight enough to keep it entertaining. There were definitely times in there where you could tell that things were – talent were on different pages, but they did a good job of keeping it entertaining."

