Joe Hendry Picks Up Win Against Established WWE Star In SmackDown Debut

Joe Hendry picked up his first victory on "WWE SmackDown" with a win over The Miz in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Hendry opened the show by singing "Jingle Bells" about the size of Miz's balls. He was surrounded by Akira Tozawa dressed as an elf, Otis in a Santa suit, someone dressed as the Easter Bunny, and women in Santa dresses. Miz demanded that Hendry stop making fun of him because he is the locker room leader now that John Cena has retired.

Nick Aldis made it a street fight. The Miz was hip tossed into a Christmas tree and gifts. Miz nearly went through a table in the ring. He repeatedly elbow dropped a present that was thrown into the ring. Otis gave Hendry a tree that he used to hit The Miz with and do a fallaway slam with. Miz tried to use the tree too, but was intercepted.

On the outside, Miz slapped a tray of cookies out of Tozawa's hand. He tried to use a candy cane kendo stick on Otis, but he took it and snapped it. Hendry hit him with another candy cane kendo stick. Otis, Tozawa, the Easter Bunny, and Hendry surrounded The Miz in the ring. Hendry hit another fallway slam. Otis hit the worm and slammed cookies on Miz. Tozawa landed a senton on Miz. The Easter Bunny pulled off his head to reveal he was R-Truth before landing the 5-Knuckle Shuffle. Hendry put Miz through the table to get the victory.