Kazuchika Okada & Jon Moxley Advance To Continental Classic Finals At AEW Worlds End
Thirty matches down, three to go. The 2025 AEW Continental Classic semi-finals and final took place at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 27, and moving on to see who would be crown the AEW Continental Champion was Kazuchika Okada, who defeated Konosuke Takeshita, and Jon Moxley, who defeated Kazuchika Okada.
There was going to be at least one Don Callis Family member due to Okada and Takeshita facing off in the Worlds End opening contest, but both men knew that they needed to preserve some energy since they would be wrestling again if they won. It's because of this that Okada slowed the match down right from the word go, meaning that Takeshita spent a lot of the first half of the bout fighting from underneath. However, once he got the crowd behind him, Takeshita took full control of the bout after hitting his Wheelbarrow German Suplex and a big Blue Thunder Bomb.
Takeshita went for the Power Drive Knee and Okada went for The Rainmaker, but both men absorbed each other's finishers. Takeshita was the first to break when he got knocked down by a Lariat, but after a series of roll up attempts, "The Alpha" had all the momentum heading into the final stretch of the match, not even Okada's Drop Kick could stop him. Takeshita hit a Poisonrana and a Power Drive Knee for a near fall, but couldn't hit the Raging Fire as Okada was deadweight, or so we thought. In the closing moments, Okada pulled a screwdriver from the turnbuckle and managed to hit Takeshita in the head while the referee's head was turned, which was enough to put down the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for the three count. Don Callis did look confused in the immediate aftermath, but as Okada discarded the evidence under the ring, he celebrated with "The Rainmaker" knowing that he is one step closer to bringing the AEW Continental Championship back to the family.
Jon Moxley Emerged From His Match With One Good Leg
In the other semi-final, Fletcher took inspiration from another Kyle (O'Reilly to be precise) and specifically targeted Moxley's ankle, but that's not the only punishment Moxley sustained as he was bleeding from the mouth for a lot of the match due to breaking one of his teeth. His Cutter, Top Suicida and King Kong Lariat didn't have the same power behind them as he was effectively running through the match with one good leg, but Moxley stayed in the match by taking advantage of Fletcher's mistakes. Moxley tried to stay with his gameplan of beating Fletcher down, but after "The Protostar" delivered a nasty Brainbuster on the apron it looked to be over.
Moxley beat the count but was met with a Liger Bomb and a series of submission that put more pressure on his damaged ankle. Even after Fletcher overcommitted and Moxley locked in the Bulldog Choke, he couldn't keep hold of it as Fletcher got a hold of the ankle. After flailing like a madman he just about made it out, but Fletcher took him to the top rope in an attempt to hit the top rope Brainbuster. However, Moxley got out and hit a Rear Naked Choke Suplex from the top rope, leading to Fletcher landing directly on the top of his head.
After hitting a Stomp which did hurt his ankle again, Moxley almost got caught in a Crucifix pin as Fletcher wasn't quite out of it. He hit Moxley with another Brainbuster but he kicked out at one, leading to Fletcher taking desperate measures. Fletcher went to the turnbuckle and looked for the screwdriver Okada used but he couldn't find it as Okada had thrown it under the ring. In the heat of the moment, Moxley hit the Paradigm Shift, the Death Rider, and locked in the Rear Naked Choke that finally put Fletcher away.
Even though Fletcher decided to get a cheap shot in on Moxley's ankle one more time after he woke up, it didn't change the result. Your final of the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament is Kazuchika Okada vs. Jon Moxley.