Kazuchika Okada & Jon Moxley Advance To Continental Classic Finals At AEW Worlds End

Thirty matches down, three to go. The 2025 AEW Continental Classic semi-finals and final took place at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 27, and moving on to see who would be crown the AEW Continental Champion was Kazuchika Okada, who defeated Konosuke Takeshita, and Jon Moxley, who defeated Kazuchika Okada.

There was going to be at least one Don Callis Family member due to Okada and Takeshita facing off in the Worlds End opening contest, but both men knew that they needed to preserve some energy since they would be wrestling again if they won. It's because of this that Okada slowed the match down right from the word go, meaning that Takeshita spent a lot of the first half of the bout fighting from underneath. However, once he got the crowd behind him, Takeshita took full control of the bout after hitting his Wheelbarrow German Suplex and a big Blue Thunder Bomb.

Takeshita went for the Power Drive Knee and Okada went for The Rainmaker, but both men absorbed each other's finishers. Takeshita was the first to break when he got knocked down by a Lariat, but after a series of roll up attempts, "The Alpha" had all the momentum heading into the final stretch of the match, not even Okada's Drop Kick could stop him. Takeshita hit a Poisonrana and a Power Drive Knee for a near fall, but couldn't hit the Raging Fire as Okada was deadweight, or so we thought. In the closing moments, Okada pulled a screwdriver from the turnbuckle and managed to hit Takeshita in the head while the referee's head was turned, which was enough to put down the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for the three count. Don Callis did look confused in the immediate aftermath, but as Okada discarded the evidence under the ring, he celebrated with "The Rainmaker" knowing that he is one step closer to bringing the AEW Continental Championship back to the family.