FTR Retain Tag Titles Over Bang Bang Gang At AEW Worlds End 2025

FTR defeated the Bang Bang Gang in a Chicago Street Fight to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship during Worlds End.

Very soon into the match the action was taken to the outside, Dax Harwood and Juice Robinson heading into the crowd while Cash Wheeler and Austin Gunn fought up on the ramp and stage. Stokely Hathaway introduced a table into the mix, Harwood looking to send Robinson through it but failed.

FTR proceeded to stay at the advantage making use of kendo sticks and a singular, incredibly battered trashcan to keep their opponents down. Wheeler went to swing the kendo stick at Gunn on the outside, but Gunn blocked with the trashcan lid as a shield, only to be sent clattering over the announcer's table when he tried to rally.

FTR then doubled up on a busted open Robinson in the middle of the ring, using a steel chair to torture the knee. Harwood wrenched at the knee while Wheeler tormented him with a title belt, goading him to submit; Gunn tried to return with a fire extinguisher, but Wheeler sent both himself and Gunn through a table with a tope suicida. Robinson reached the ropes, but on account of the stipulation there was no break, and instead grabbed at the extinguisher and sprayed Harwood in the face.

Robinson went for the cover and looked to have the titles won, but Hathaway got into the ring and attacked the referee. Robinson sent Hathaway crashing to the outside, sliding over the table he was intended to go through and landing against the announcer's desk. The distraction allowed FTR once again assume control, delivering consecutive piledrivers to Gunn to secure the winning pinfall and title retention.