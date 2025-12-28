Mixed Nuts Mayhem Ends With Toni Storm & The Conglomeration On Top At AEW Worlds End

At "AEW Worlds End", "Timeless" Toni Storm, The Conglomeration, and Roderick Strong defeated the Death Riders in the first ever Mixed Nuts Mayhem match.

Before the match began, it was announced that no tags were needed. Everyone paired off and battled in and out of the ring. Shafir found herself one on one with Cassidy and mirrored him. She put her hands in her back pockets and kicked him hard a few times. She knocked his leg out from under him, but he sent her crashing to the outside of the ring. Death Riders attacked Cassidy and teed off on him in the corner before turning their sites on Stong. Shafir hit him with several chops before Death Riders teed off him in the corner. They did the same to Briscoe. Yuta and Garcia stood on him and posed while Castagnoli held him in place.

Shafir kicked Briscoe in the back and Storm pushed him out of the way. She and Shafir battled before Strom hit her with a hip attack off the apron. When Castagnoli grabbed Stormy by her hair, Briscoe stopped him. They took him down with a double lariat. Storm and Cassidy danced and she dipped him so he could kick Yuta. Briscoe hit the Froggy Bow, but Yuta and Garcia broke up the pin.

Storm sent Garcia into Yuta before suplexing them both. Storm rolled up Marina, but Castagnoli picked her up. Storm spiked him with a DDT. Castagnoli responded by putting her in the Big Swing. Shafir kicked Strong in the face and he chopped her in the back against the ropes. Storm did the Storm Zero on Garcia. Yuta grabbed her hair, but Cassidy hit him with Orange Punch. Storm did a hip attack on Yuta. Briscoe followed with a Jay Driller on Yuta for the win. Afterwards, they celebrated in the ring and Babes of Wrath joined them. Mina Shirakawa and Luther also come to celebrate with everyone. Cassidy jumped on Toni and she spun him around.