MJF Reclaims AEW World Championship In Worlds End Four-Way

After cashing in his shot earned by winning the Casino Gauntlet match upon his return to AEW, MJF is the new AEW World Champion after dethroning Samoa Joe, and defeating "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland in the process in their four-way match at Worlds End.

The match got off to a chaotic start that was dominated by the champion until Page took out the field on the outside of the ring with a moonsault off the top rope. At one point, Page and Strickland met face-to-face in the ring and Strickland hit a Deadeye of his own. He looked for a House Call, but Page countered with a lariat, followed by the Buckshot Lariat. Joe broke up the pin and the battle was on between all four men once again.

Page hit an Angel's Wings on Strickland and almost had him pinned off the follow-up pop-up powerbomb. Joe got MJF in the Coquina Clutch in the middle of the ring, but Strickland hit a House Call on Joe to break the hold. After a flurry of offense from all four men, they were all laid out in the ring, and it was MJF on his feet first. He hit a Canadian Destroyer to Strickland, but the pin was broken up.

Joe hit a muscle buster on Page, who kicked out, and The Opps appeared ringside. Powerhouse Hobbs and Shibata took out Strickland and Page stared down Hook on the apron. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Page until it was broken up with a Swerve Stomp.

MJF knocked Strickland off the top rope while Page connected with two Buckshot Lariats on the champion. MJF blocked the third, hit a low blow to Page, followed by the Heat Seeker on Joe for the victory.