Mercedes Mone To Defend AEW TBS Title On New Year's Dynamite

The TBS Championship reign of Mercedes Mone will be put to the test once again, this time against a long-time rival. At the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Mone will defend her TBS Championship against Willow Nightingale at "AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash," which is slated for December 31 in Omaha, Nebraska.

"If anybody hasn't seen or heard, there's a lot of championships in The Conglomeration, and now, after Willow scored a win over Mercedes Mone tonight, you'll have a chance to take more championships," Khan said. "The TNT Champion [Mark Briscoe] is in the Conglomeration, but after Mercedes Mone and Willow were involved in this tag team finish tonight, I think it would be very appropriate. I've announced for the TBS Championship on New Year's Eve, this Wednesday on New Year's Smash, Willow Nightingale, the former TBS champion, current Women's World Tag Team Champion versus Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title on New Year's Smash this Wednesday."

As Khan alluded to, Nightingale secured a pinfall on Mone at Worlds End to retain the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships for herself and Harley Cameron. Because of it, Mone's tag partner Athena left the ring scolding "The CEO," while Nightingale and Cameron celebrated.

For Nightingale, Worlds End marked her second time pinning Mone, with NJPW Resurgence in 2023 being the first. On that occasion, Mone sustained a serious ankle injury that resulted in an audible being called for the match finish to change. With the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship on the line, Nightingale then pinned Mone after landing two powerbombs. The following year, Mone avenged the loss by dethroning Nightingale for the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing.