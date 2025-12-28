Willow Nightingale Pins Mercedes Mone (Again) In AEW Worlds End Tag Title Match

2025 has been kind to Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, and "Worlds End" was the perfect send-off. The Babes of Wraths took to Chicago to defend their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships against AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and ROH Women's World Champion Athena, and after plenty of spectacular tag team wrestling, Nightingale and Cameron walked out of 2025, and into 2026, with gold still around their waists.

The match started with even tag team wrestling between champion and challenger, but Moné and Athena's skills as singles stars quickly shone as they laid waste to Cameron. The veterans picked the rookie wrestler apart with their own, individual signature offense, but just when Cameron was about to falter, she reversed the narrative — and Athena's Powerslam plans — with a DDT. Nightingale tagged in to compete against old NJPW rival Moné, but instead found herself caught in a war of strength and agility against Athena.

Moné and Athena may be good individually, but their tag team synergy crumbled following a Death Valley Driver from Nightingale. Athena lunged to break up Nightingale's pin cover, but struck teammate Moné instead. Both Moné and Athena continued to fight, but their title campaign quickly slipped away from them after Cameron broke up a pin on Nightingale, following an assisted Moné Maker. Ultimately, Nightingale scored the night's winning pinfall after reversing another Moné Maker attempt into a folding pin cover. As the Babes of Wrath celebrated, Athena scolded a despondent Moné before leaving.

Saturday marked the Babes of Wrath's inaugural title defense after the pair became the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," where they overcame the Timeless Love Bombs in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament finals. As of writing, no new challengers have stepped up to challenge the tag team champions for their titles.