AEW Worlds End 2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

The world is gearing up to celebrate one more trip around the sun, which means another edition of AEW Worlds End has come and gone. It was an immense show, full of tournament matches, title matches, and even some Mixed Nuts. I don't have time to go through "what happened," as that has already been taken care of on the results page, and the staff have compiled their list of "loveds" and "hateds," which means it's time to talk about winners and losers.

As always, this will not be a literal account of who won and lost. Sometimes a winner really is a winner, like Continental Classic winner Jon Moxley and his Death Riders, who taught us a little bit about sticking by a friend when they're down, even if you're a band of domestic terrorists who like to hurt people. Sometimes a loser is just a loser, like in the case of The Bang Bang Gang. However, winners can be losers, losers can be winners, and sometimes, completely random people, or the entire fanbase, will catch a stray because I don't really have a lot of oversight when it comes to picking the winners and losers.

Without further ado, here's who came out of Worlds End looking good, and who...well...didn't.