Backstage Report On Another Expiring NJPW Talent Contract

It's contract season for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a number of its talents are approaching the end of their current deals. This reportedly includes former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Clark Connors.

According to Fightful Select, Connors' existing NJPW contract is set to expire in late January 2026, with the Japan-based wrestling promotion hoping to retain him afterward. At the same time, Connors is said to be keeping his professional options open, especially as he's gained interest from companies in the United States.

Connors first entered the NJPW bubble by training in the LA Dojo in 2018. The following year, he took flight for a more expansive NJPW schedule between the United States and Japan, which eventually resulted in him joining Bullet Club. In the present day, he remains a member of the War Dogs subgroup alongside the likes of David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Drilla Moloney.

Connors last wrestled on November 2 for the special Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Homecoming event in Gifu, Japan. There, he, OSKAR, Yuto-Ice, and Shingo Takagi defeated United Empire. Looking ahead, Connors will return to the ring at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4 as a part of the Tornado Ranbo match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships. He will once again team with OSKAR and Yuto-Ice.

The NJPW contract of Connors' Bullet War Dogs stablemate David Finlay is also reportedly on track to expire in the near future. Like Connors, NJPW officials hope to keep the former IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion aboard as well.