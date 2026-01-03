Mickie James Recalls Belongings Being Returned In Trash Bag Following WWE Dismissal

Former WWE superstar Mickie James made headlines in 2021 when she posted a photo showing how WWE returned some of her items following her departure from the company. And the method they used? The company shipped her items back to her home in a black trash bag with her name written on a piece of duct tape, reminiscent of a bad breakup with your college girlfriend.

James spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast and talked more about the incident.

"I wasn't as offended as the fans were when it happened, because I don't think you realize how many times we've been offended," James said. "I'm so numb to getting my feelings hurt ... I remember in 2010 when I got my stuff back, I got it in the same way, and 2010 me was devastated. 2010 me was like, oh my God, they think I'm trash, they hate me, like they're throwing me out with the trash."

The former Women's Champion went on to say that many people in the company called her after the post went viral.

"Hunter called me, Stephanie called me, Johnny [Laurinaitis] called me, everybody called me. I still feel bad for Mark Carano, who got fired for it, because Mark was always good to me," James said. "Vince called me and we talked on the phone, he was genuine, you know, I never thought that of you and I've always thought highly of you, and I'm so sorry that happened."

Mickie James recently discussed her feelings about a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction one day. It's clear that the Virginia-born superstar's career is well deserving of a call to the Hall.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription