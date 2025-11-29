Mickie James Discusses Thoughts On Potential WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Mickie James was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame earlier this year, and she has spoken about potentially entering the WWE Hall of Fame in the future.

James became only the fourth woman to enter the TNA Hall of Fame, after Gail Kim, Traci Brooks, and Awesome Kong. The former TNA Knockouts Champion, who had two runs in WWE and held the WWE Women's Championship on five occasions, recently discussed with Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca on "Busted Open" if she would like a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

"Of course it's nice [a Hall of Fame induction]. I think we all like that appreciation back from the company to say, 'Hey, what you did mattered, and we value you.' And it is like that tip of the hat of like, 'We know that you put in your licks, we know you took some sh*t, and we know that this that and the third, but we actually appreciate you and respect you,'" she explained.

While she would appreciate being inducted into the Hall of Fame, she's unsure if a return to the ring is on the cards, as she believes that she achieved everything she wanted to in WWE.

"But I was having a conversation with someone they were like, 'Oh, could you do one more run?' I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I could do one more run. I got it.' And they're like, 'Oh, what do you have to prove?' And I go, 'You know what? I've been really blessed. You know, I think I set out and achieved all my goals, and I don't really have anything else to prove. I think I've proved everything that I could prove. And if anything, it would be like, oh, I can still go with these girls. But you know, I can whoop them all."

If she were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — an accolade Tommy Dreamer believes she deserves — she would join the likes of Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, and the Dudley Boyz as stars inducted into both the WWE and TNA Halls of Fame.