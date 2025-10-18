Tommy Dreamer Thinks Former TNA Knockouts Champ Should Be In WWE HOF

WWE Hall of Fame season is approaching, with Stephanie McMahon already announced, and Tommy Dreamer believes that TNA and WWE legend Mickie James also deserves an induction in the future.

James will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame this year, alongside two other women who left a major impression on the TNA Knockouts division — The Beautiful People duo of Angelina Love and Velvet Sky. Dreamer discussed about the trio on the "Gabby AF" podcast and highlighted their importance to TNA.

"All three women are crucial for the growth of TNA. The Beautiful People also started at Bound for Glory, which is really, really cool," said Dreamer.

While discussing James, Dreamer joked that he's glad TNA beat WWE in inducting her into the Hall of Fame, as he believes she will eventually enter the WWE Hall of Fame as well. He further commended all three women and reflected on how much the honor meant to each of them.

"And listen, Mickie coming to TNA was a massive acquisition for TNA at that time. She's had some amazing moments in both WWE and TNA. And she'd be a Hall of Famer in WWE, so hey, we beat them to it," he said. "Her moment was awesome, even though she yelled at me. But seeing that natural expression of pure happiness and joy, I know what it's like for all three women to have their body of work recognized. It felt like all three of them had a chip on their shoulder, wanting that recognition. And the fact that TNA was able to provide them with that, I thought it was very, very special."

Many of James' peers have advocated for her entry into the WWE Hall of Fame, which includes one of her past rivals, Trish Stratus