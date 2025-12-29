Tony Schiavone Celebrates Harley Cameron's Recent AEW Success

AEW's Harley Cameron has grown in popularity within the promotion over the past year and recently became one-half of the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions alongside Willow Nightingale. Cameron's newfound popularity has gained the attention of Tony Schiavone, who praised her for her AEW success.

"That's going to be tremendous. Yes, it is," Schiavone noted about Cameron's celebration during an episode of his "What Happened When?" podcast, due to the fact that AEW is set to go back to Australia soon, and will also be working a House show in Sydney. Additionally, Schiavone praised the pairing of Cameron and Nightingale. "Harley and Willow are two of the real, great kids in the Women's division that everybody really likes, and I'm so glad they're champions."

Harley and Willow managed to retain their titles yet again on Saturday, defeating Mercedes Mone and Athena at Worlds End.

Cameron recently revealed that she's kept herself focused on her goals by writing everything in her 'wrestling book.' The champion credits her coaches for the success that by which Schiavone has been so impressed. Additionally, she specifically praised Orange Cassidy, Nigel McGuinness, and Tyler Breeze, who all trained her to be a professional wrestler. Cameron claimed she still keeps in contact with Breeze and often goes through her matches with him, praising him for still going out of his way to help her even though he doesn't work directly with her anymore.

