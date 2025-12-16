AEW's Harley Cameron Reveals Key Piece Of Advice Given By Her Wrestling Coaches

AEW star Harley Cameron is only a few years into her wrestling career, and she's still soaking up as much advice as possible despite being regularly featured on TV. Appearing on fellow AEW star MVP's podcast, "Marking Out," Cameron discussed one useful tip that she's taken to heart over the last several years.

"I have a book that I write all my [matches in]. I have a wrestling book," Cameron said. "I write everything down, and again – my coaches, thank you. They were like, 'Be old school with it. Keep that journal and write it.' And I do that."

Along with her note-taking, Cameron revealed that she can regularly be found practicing in the ring ahead of "AEW Dynamite" and "Collision." Later on in the interview, the wrestler credited Orange Cassidy and Nigel McGuinness for being helpful in AEW, while former WWE star Tyler Breeze, who runs a school in Florida alongside Shawn Spears.

"I'll sit with Breeze a lot of the time ... and he will literally sit there and go through the match and dissect it and the psychology and explain things. Shout out Breezy," Cameron continued. "He's been so consistent with helping me in that way. I think it's really great that he goes out of his way to sit down and go through everything like that. A lot of the producers at work will do that also."

Just last week, Cameron teamed up with Willow Nightingale in the finals of a tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. In an upset victory, she and Nightingale defeated Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa to capture the title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.