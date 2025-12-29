AEW's Willow Nightingale Credits Conglomeration With Restoring Faith In Herself

AEW's Willow Nightingale has found success alongside Harley Cameron, but not too long ago, she was paired with Kris Statlander and managed by Stokely Hathaway, but the tag team ended in conflict and set her aside. Some time after, Nightingale joined The Conglomeration, where she claims she found herself again.

"There were points in this year where I felt like maybe I was losing a little bit of faith in myself, from time to time," she admitted during the Worlds End Media Scrum. "When I felt alone, I was always able to come to work and was able to look around and find people that were cheering for me, or rooting for me, or lifting my spirit when I felt like I couldn't do it myself. That's looking at The Conglomeration, that's looking at, you know, I went to Anarchy in the Arena with awesome tag partners. I found Harley, and now I have her."

Nightingale further looked back on her year and described the point she is in now as a 'spin' from the spaces she found herself in. She also expressed how she made new friends and connections through wrestling, and naturally hyped up how important her AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship reign is to her career and relationships.

"Before this? So much of it was like: singles titles, you're doing this on your own, you're going out as a singles competitor, and it's been really lovely to be uplifted by others," Nightingale claimed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.