WWE's Seth Rollins Reflects On First Time Meeting Vince McMahon

Seth Rollins might not be every fan's cup of tea, but he's steadily become a brand ambassador for the promotion over the last decade. However, he wasn't always as high up on the food chain, and in an interview with Jay Mohr, he recalled first meeting former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Rollins recalled that McMahon never set foot in "NXT" during his defining run with the promotion, and even when Rollins did extra work on the main roster, he only briefly said hello to McMahon. Their true first meeting didn't happen until Rollins was called up to the WWE main roster alongside his fellow members of The Shield.

"I never met him, until the day we debuted which was Survivor Series in 2012," Rollins said, noting that he sat down for a conversation in McMahon's office. "I don't even know if he knew who [I was], like he had – probably – other people hiring developmental talent at the time."

After bringing up his early days in WWE's developmental system, Rollins was asked whether he remembers the state of mind he had to be in at the time to make a name for himself and get noticed. "It was actually a good exercise in patience, for me. I had to wait for two years before I was up on the main roster," Rollins recalled, admitting that he thought he was good enough for the main roster during his "NXT" days. "What I had to learn was how to play the political game. That was the part that I had never – on the independent scene? It was very much a meritocracy to a point."

