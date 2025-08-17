The Chaotic Tag Team Debut That Created Top Stars For WWE (And AEW)

Every few years, a wrestling stable seems to come along and become the "It" group of the promotion its involved with. For WCW, it was the nWo; for New Japan in the 2010s, it was Bullet Club and Los Ingobernables de Japon; for AEW in the last few years, it's been the Blackpool Combat Club, which later morphed into the Death Riders. But for WWE in the 2010s, it was The Shield. Consisting of Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, The Shield was unlike the other notable stables. They were more serious than D-Generation X, less cocky than Bullet Club and LIJ, and significantly less bloated than the nWo. They were also a unique mixture; two proven indie wrestling commodities in Rollins and Ambrose (who gained fame as Tyler Black and Jon Moxley before coming to WWE) teaming a WWE homegrown talent in Reigns, whose family legacy in wrestling dated back generations.

Alas, all those ingredients wouldn't have mattered if Ambrose, Reigns, and Rollins tripped and fell face first, Shockmaster style, during their debuts. Fortunately, they did not during their out of left field appearance at the 2012 Survivor Series, interfering in a three way match between CM Punk, John Cena, and Ryback for Punk's WWE Championship. The trio took out Ryback while never touching Punk nor Cena, allowing Punk to pin Cena and pick up the win. It was a dynamic debut, and questions lingered over whether The Shield, as they quickly became known as, were aligned with Punk, or even Cena, with the group remaining cryptic along the way. Still, one last obstacle remained; the group's first match together, which took place at TLC, where they battled Ryback, Kane, and Bryan Danielson in a TLC match.