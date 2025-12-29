Court Evidence Suggests Endeavor Execs Planned Vince McMahon's 2023 WWE Return

With the ongoing WWE Shareholder lawsuit having now reached its discovery phase, more information has begun to come out. And a recent revelation calls into question certain elements regarding Vince McMahon's initial retirement from WWE in the summer of 2022. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and POST Wrestling reports that, hours after McMahon's announcement, then Endeavor executive and current TKO Holdings President Mark Shapiro sent messages to TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer and then Endeavor CFO Jason Lublin.

In these messages, Shapiro stated Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would "take over WWE for the next nine months" before Vince McMahon would return to an executive position, via a new board of directors, and then either take the company private or "sell it/coming to us." Shapiro's comments turned out to be true, albeit off by three months, as McMahon ultimately returned to power in January 2023, reappointing himself to WWE's board of directors, as well as installing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to the board following several resignations. Shortly after McMahon's return, WWE announced it was up for sale, and three months later merged with Endeavor to form TKO.

While it's unclear what prompted him to make such claims, Shapiro's messages could be seen as evidence that Endeavor executives were planning, or knew of, McMahon's 2023 return at the time of his announced retirement. Among other evidence is correspondence between McMahon and Endeavor/TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, including messages where McMahon set up an August 10 meeting between himself, Emanuel, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan, despite McMahon having retired from WWE 19 days earlier. An August 18 exchange between McMahon and Emanuel reveals Emanuel telling McMahon "I'll be your greatest partner." The context of that quote remains unclear