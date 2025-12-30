The Usos Capture Tag Team Championship Gold For Ninth Time In WWE Raw Main Event

Jimmy and Jey Uso are on their way to becoming the greatest tag team of all time after Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" saw them claim their ninth WWE tag title as The Usos. Monday's main event was hard-fought, but after several tag team moves, finisher kickouts, and in-ring brawling, The Usos beat the team of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee to walk out of 2025 and into 2026 as the new WWE World Tag Team Champions.

While the night's main event started off normally with a typical collar-and-elbow tie-up between Styles and Jey, things did not stay that way. Jimmy and Jey met the champions with fierce aggression, with their stiff strikes and explosive moves whittling away at Styles and Lee's better tag team synergy. Things devolved further when Jey struck Styles with a cheap shot from outside the ring, and rather than admonish his brother for the cheap tactic, Jimmy took full advantage to target Styles' legs and abdomen.

The Usos continued to assert their loyalty to one another by ganging up on Styles and Lee. Their offense, especially towards Lee, transformed from tag-team wrestling to elementary yard bullying. Despite all The Usos' tactics, however, Styles and Lee remained in the fight, with their resilience shining after Styles miraculously kicked out of a Spear/Uso Splash combo.

Styles and Lee pushed back as hard as they could, but The Usos' brotherly bond — and ferocious loyalty — ultimately won out. Things swiftly unraveled for the champions after Styles set up for a Phenomenal Forearm, only to be caught by a Double Superkick from The Usos. Lee suffered the same fate before being lined-up for a 1D. From there, it was a simple three-count, and The Usos walked out nine-time champions.

With this match, Styles and Lee's WWE World Tag Team Championship has officially ended at 71 days.