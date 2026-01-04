The Young Bucks Like AEW Fans Who Like 'Easter Eggs'

In certain circles, AEW's Young Bucks may be divisive, but it's safe to say that the brothers know their audience. During an interview on "The Takedown on Sports Illustrated," Matt and Nick Jackson opened up about their tendency to "reward" their fans through their actions and antics.

"We like to do that, like [Nick] mentioned earlier, like you know, rewarding the fans," Matt admitted. "We like to reward the fans who pay attention to the easter eggs.'"

Matt stated that they do this in various different ways, like through their Being The Elite YouTube channel. Additionally, they try and tie those moments into AEW shows. "We just want to reward the people paying attention, paying close attention. It feels like our entire career those fans have kind of gravitated towards us, so we noticed that," Matt said. He also indicated that he and Nick wanted to give those fans in particular something extra to enjoy that only they would be aware of.

"It makes for fun moments too," Nick added. "I like to joke about when Matt loses his shoes during big title matches, that we've always thrown that in the matches as an easter egg for people who have never noticed, but now they probably will." Matt then added that with all the new teams coming into AEW, they have an opportunity to establish more moments that'll someday become callbacks.

