Shayna Baszler Believes It's Possible Ronda Rousey Returns To WWE

Following two separate runs with WWE, Ronda Rousey departed the company in 2022, wrapping up her time there with an MMA Rules match against her friend Shayna Baszler at that year's WWE SummerSlam. Although Rousey hasn't had the best things to say about her time in WWE since her departure, Baszler believes it's very possible that Rousey could make her return down the line, as revealed on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"I never think Ronda's done. She's a crazy person," Baszler said. "I don't know. She loves being a mom. It would take a bit, but I mean, come on – CM Punk came back. Ronda Rousey can come back, you know?"

During the interview, Baszler talked about her friendship with Rousey at length, as well as diving into her final WWE match. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion revealed that she and Rousey had wanted to start building to the match much sooner than what ended up happening, and they had to do a lot of legwork convincing Vince McMahon to allow them to do it their own way. With Rousey on her way out of the company, Baszler was booked to win. Eventually, she'd also end up leaving WWE, having been released earlier this year.

In the three years since she's left, Rousey has revealed that she felt there was a great deal of "wasted potential" with her time in WWE. Along with believing that many of her important matches were put together haphazardly and at the last minute, Rousey also took issue with being booked to wrestle Alexa Bliss simply because Bliss was selling a lot of merchandise at the time.

