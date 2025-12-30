Eric Bischoff's RAF Signs Former UFC Champion

Real American Freestyle has brought ex-UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo in for February.

Following on from the card that made waves featuring 2028 Olympics hopeful Wyatt Hendrickson beating Mason Parris and a 48-year-old Yoel Romero sweeping Pat Downey, Real American Freestyle Wrestling has announced Henry Cejudo will debut at RAF 06 in February – emanating from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Cejudo boasted a medal-laden freestyle wrestling career before becoming a two-weight UFC Champion in mixed-martial-arts; he won gold at the US Senior Nationals in 2006 and 2007, the Pan American Games in 2006, 2007, and 2008, and the Olympics in 2008, before being inducted to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

Olympic gold. MMA champion. Now RAF. Henry Cejudo headlines RAF06 in Tempe on Feb 26. Watch exclusively on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/1jCo1bcIrY — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) December 30, 2025

Cejudo made his MMA debut for the World Fighting Federation in March 2013, joining the UFC and becoming Flyweight Champion with a win over Demetrious Johnson via split-decision in 2018.

He moved up to bantamweight and won the vacant division's title in 2019. But he went on a four-fight losing streak, including dropping the Bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling, and last lost via unanimous decision earlier this month at UFC 323. He retired for the second time after that defeat.

Cejudo appeared during "AEW Dynamite" on May 27, 2020, alongside fellow MMA veterans Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort, supporting Mike Tyson in a confrontation with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. Real American Freestyle was founded in April by late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, with Eric Bischoff serving as the company's Chief Media Officer.