Jeff Jarrett Says Former WWE Tag Champ Was 'Go-To' For Ultimate X Matches

TNA's X-Division set themselves apart from WWE, and especially platformed the likes of AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, who are both multi-timed X-Division Champions. To determine the best in the division, the promotion would hold the Ultimate X match, utilizing two cables, connected to metal structures from the four corners of the ring, crossing over in an 'x', where a title was often strung up.

Recalling the match format and the division during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, Jeff Jarrett proclaimed who the ultimate competitor in the match type was. "To this day, I love the concept. Special guys that, only a few special guys can really do it. I mean, I'd love to see one of these in AEW," he expressed. "The athletes that we have? Oh my God....I mean, yeah, [Chris] Sabin was kind of our mainstay – our go-to."

Chris Sabin notably captured the TNA X-Division Championship on 10 occasions and held the belt for a combined reign of 635 days. He's currently in WWE, where he's already won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Alex Shelley.

"We had some crazy ones, so I always try to think outside the box. Without risk, there's no reward," he said earlier in the podcast, recalling all the other wrestlers who came to mind when he thought about the Ultimate X match. "[Matt] Bentley was good, Sabin, Petey [Williams], AJ, [Christopher] Daniels. I mean, we could go through the list of these guys."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.