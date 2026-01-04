Maxxine Dupri Calls WWE Star's Training Facility A 'Sacred Space'

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri has come a long way since she first joined WWE back in 2022. She's gone from a "WWE NXT" valet named Sofia Cromwell, to the manager of the Maximum Male Models, and now, to the woman who dethroned "The Man" Becky Lynch for the women's IC gold, thanks to a little help from AJ Lee. Dupri sat down with Adrian Hernandez and spoke about how far she's come, and credited one WWE couple for changing her life within their training space in Tampa, Florida.

"The Dungeon is a sacred place and I truly do feel that training there with Nattie [Neidhart] and with TJ [Wilson] has changed the trajectory of my career," Dupri said. "I think there are so many people that have had a hand in teaching me and guiding me to get to where I am, but I think when we look at the last year and when I started training there consistently, to be working on the things that they work on, which is like intensity, aggression, those in-betweens, I think those are what has changed my matches and my performance the most."

Dupri admitted it's "terrifying" to perform in front of her peers and people she doesn't want to disappoint, like Natalya and Wilson. She said it was a lot of pressure, as you don't want to embarrass yourself, and she wants her coaches to leave believing she gave it her everything and she improved, even if it was just by a percent.

"I think that's also motivation that's like, 'I'm competitive with myself. I don't want to walk out of there embarrassed. I want to make sure I give it my all,'" she said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Adrian Hernandez and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.